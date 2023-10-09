Acas LLC Sells 196 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Acas LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up 1.1% of Acas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Acas LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $396,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 62.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 4,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mezzasalma Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $85.99. 50,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,226. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $82.75 and a one year high of $106.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.01.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

