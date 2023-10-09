Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEAFree Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 552,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,739 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 10.7% of Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $25,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,371,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,992,640. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $47.81.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

