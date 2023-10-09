Phillips Wealth Planners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,886 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises 1.5% of Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth about $26,562,950,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 102.0% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on MCD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Loop Capital upped their price target on McDonald’s from $346.00 to $383.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.67.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $248.62. The stock had a trading volume of 577,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,565,982. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $278.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.01. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.41 and a fifty-two week high of $299.35. The company has a market capitalization of $181.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.65.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 55.93%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $180,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,064,722. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $180,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at $5,064,722. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,443 shares of company stock worth $6,916,994. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

