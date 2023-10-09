Acas LLC Sells 672 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Acas LLC reduced its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. Acas LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 426.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 45,635 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 10,418 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 7,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SCHO traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,282,988. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.22. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $47.65 and a twelve month high of $49.13.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

