LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Lowers Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) to Neutral

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynatronics in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Dynatronics Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ DYNT traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $0.69. 11,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,876. Dynatronics has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.29). Dynatronics had a negative net margin of 12.25% and a negative return on equity of 43.40%. The firm had revenue of $8.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. Analysts forecast that Dynatronics will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Dynatronics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dynatronics stock. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT owned approximately 0.45% of Dynatronics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products; and therapeutic modality devices comprising electrotherapy, ultrasound, phototherapy, traction, hot and cold therapy, and electrodes.

