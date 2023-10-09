Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys 1,980 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $72.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.24 and a 200 day moving average of $73.62. The company has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

