PPL (NYSE:PPL) PT Lowered to $27.00

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Guggenheim from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Guggenheim’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.75% from the company’s previous close.

PPL has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.13.

Shares of NYSE:PPL traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,206,840. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.12 and a 200-day moving average of $26.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.79. PPL has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $31.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). PPL had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PPL will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PPL by 15.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,465,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,838,055,000 after buying an additional 9,298,570 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 25,537.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,157,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,914,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132,992 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Corp ON bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter valued at $118,809,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the 1st quarter worth $97,265,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in PPL in the 2nd quarter worth $88,056,000. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

