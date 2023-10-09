Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys 596 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDC. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,453,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 246,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,596,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 454.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $176.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $190.44 and a 200-day moving average of $193.45. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $170.83 and a one year high of $201.65.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

