Oak Thistle LLC Invests $831,000 in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,324 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 432.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 140.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 110.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 14,961.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,711 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AXTA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Chris Villavarayan acquired 33,710 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,175.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,022,010.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Axalta Coating Systems news, CEO Chris Villavarayan acquired 33,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,175.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 68,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,022,010.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 17,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total transaction of $501,395.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,949.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 70,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,916 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Price Performance

Axalta Coating Systems stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.96. 133,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,469,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.02. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a one year low of $20.66 and a one year high of $33.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.02.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

