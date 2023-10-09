Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ABCM. Bank of America raised Abcam from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Abcam from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. William Blair cut shares of Abcam from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, SVB Securities downgraded shares of Abcam from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Abcam Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abcam

Shares of NASDAQ ABCM traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.75. 193,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,375,659. Abcam has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $25.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABCM. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Abcam by 3,392.1% during the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 17,460,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,687,000 after purchasing an additional 16,960,597 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Abcam by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,505,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,700,000 after acquiring an additional 9,191,222 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Abcam by 1,910.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,516,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,964,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143,012 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Abcam by 2,741.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,900,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,813,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692,888 shares during the period. Finally, Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in Abcam during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Abcam Company Profile

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. The company's principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

