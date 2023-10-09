Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Price Target Cut to $76.00

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Guggenheim’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.96% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Sempra from $91.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Sempra from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sempra in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.44.

Sempra Stock Performance

Shares of SRE traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.88. 69,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,482,190. The stock has a market cap of $42.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.30. Sempra has a 1 year low of $63.75 and a 1 year high of $84.13.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Sempra’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sempra

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sempra during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Sempra by 3,666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sempra by 842.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

