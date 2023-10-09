Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Position Increased by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WH. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WH shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.57.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WH traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.00. 35,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,438. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.81. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.80 and a 1-year high of $81.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 34.12% and a net margin of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.79%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.