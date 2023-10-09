Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Cuts Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV trimmed its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 90,916.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 24,671,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,389,720,000 after buying an additional 24,643,946 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,595,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,191,940,000 after purchasing an additional 104,973 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,654,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,911,211,000 after purchasing an additional 239,381 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,668,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,729 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $962,356,000. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE APD opened at $281.06 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $290.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $62.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $224.75 and a 12 month high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.07. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APD has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.93.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

