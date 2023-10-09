Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) PT Lowered to $95.00 at Morgan Stanley

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lamar Advertising in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Lamar Advertising Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.02. The stock had a trading volume of 28,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,496. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $77.21 and a 1 year high of $111.49.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $541.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.00 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAMR. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 243.9% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

