SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF (NYSEARCA:SIMS) Shares Sold by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF (NYSEARCA:SIMS – Free Report) by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,599 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned 3.40% of SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 6,187 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SIMS opened at $31.33 on Monday. SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF has a 1 year low of $30.37 and a 1 year high of $38.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.16. The firm has a market cap of $20.36 million, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.29.

The SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF (SIMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of US-listed companies that focuses on innovative infrastructure. SIMS was launched on Dec 26, 2017 and is managed by State Street.

