Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $8.99 Million Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 504,347 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,208 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Regions Financial worth $8,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 97,697.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,638,604,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,199,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,928,853 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 34,598.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,752,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $626,443,000 after purchasing an additional 33,655,030 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,607,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Regions Financial by 296.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,902,000 after buying an additional 7,891,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 11,180,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,845,000 after buying an additional 3,398,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RF opened at $16.30 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $13.94 and a 12-month high of $24.33.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 26.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.03%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RF. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.79.

In related news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $209,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 281,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,884,490.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

