Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $8.75 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Alaska Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

VB stock opened at $185.51 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $210.00. The company has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $196.24 and a 200-day moving average of $193.30.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

