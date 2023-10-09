Manning & Napier Group LLC Purchases 13,515 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,662 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,515 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $9,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in NetApp by 52.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 464 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in NetApp by 157.4% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.44, for a total transaction of $1,747,680.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 103,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,234,670.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total value of $69,314.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,236.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.44, for a total transaction of $1,747,680.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 103,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,234,670.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,618 shares of company stock valued at $5,852,945. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Stock Down 0.1 %

NTAP stock opened at $75.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.08 and a 12 month high of $80.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 85.69% and a net margin of 19.49%. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. William Blair lowered shares of NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on NetApp from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NetApp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.35.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NTAP

NetApp Company Profile

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.