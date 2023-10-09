WAM Global Limited (WGB) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 11th

WAM Global Limited (ASX:WGB – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Monday, October 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Thursday, October 26th. This represents a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This is an increase from WAM Global’s previous final dividend of $0.06.

WAM Global Price Performance

About WAM Global

(Get Free Report)

WAM Global Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies. WAM Global Limited is based in Sydney, Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WAM Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WAM Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.