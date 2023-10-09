NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stake Lifted by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 64.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,505 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,024 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in NIKE were worth $35,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of NIKE by 138.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 13.3% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $58,392,000 after purchasing an additional 38,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. OTR Global lowered NIKE to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on NIKE from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.45.

NIKE Stock Performance

NKE stock traded down $0.58 on Monday, reaching $96.53. 481,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,223,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.07 and a 12 month high of $131.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 41.98%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $11,943,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,334,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,930,520.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $11,943,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,334,781 shares in the company, valued at $144,930,520.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,251 shares of company stock worth $17,063,257. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

