Gowing Bros. Limited (ASX:GOW) Declares Final Dividend of $0.03

Gowing Bros. Limited (ASX:GOW – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Monday, October 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, October 26th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th.

Gowing Bros. Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.50.

Gowing Bros. Company Profile

Featured Articles

Gowing Bros. Limited operates as an investment and wealth management company in Australia. It operates through two divisions, Investment Management and Property Management. The Investment Management segment invests in securities listed on the Australian Stock Exchange in private equity vehicles, as well as loans, including mezzanine finance arrangements.

