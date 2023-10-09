Gowing Bros. Limited (ASX:GOW) Declares Final Dividend of $0.03

Gowing Bros. Limited (ASX:GOW – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Monday, October 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, October 26th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th.
Gowing Bros. Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.50.
Gowing Bros. Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Gowing Bros.
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- Healthcare Giant Outperforms: A Healthy Dose of Market Resilience
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- 5 Reasons Rivian is a Buy on Shaken Investor Sentiment
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- Breakout Alert: PDD’s Impressive Surge Continues
Receive News & Ratings for Gowing Bros. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gowing Bros. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.