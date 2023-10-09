Latitude Advisors LLC Has $294,000 Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Latitude Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 34.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,076 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on ENB. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Enbridge from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on Enbridge from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.43.

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of ENB opened at $32.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $42.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.59 and a 200-day moving average of $36.65. The company has a market capitalization of $68.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.85.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Enbridge had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 187.86%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

