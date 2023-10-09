Oak Thistle LLC Takes Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 39,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,000. APA accounts for approximately 0.7% of Oak Thistle LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in APA by 1,343.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 321,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,955,000 after purchasing an additional 299,352 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its position in shares of APA by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 17,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in APA by 11.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in APA by 62.1% in the second quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 14,515 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of APA by 14.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 78,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares during the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APA traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,234,714. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 3.50. APA Co. has a one year low of $30.67 and a one year high of $50.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.71.

APA Dividend Announcement

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. APA had a return on equity of 117.05% and a net margin of 16.14%. APA’s revenue was down 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that APA Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. APA’s payout ratio is 21.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on APA in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of APA from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of APA from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on APA from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.53.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

