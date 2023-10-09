Oak Thistle LLC Acquires 46,032 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Oak Thistle LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 397.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,032 shares during the period. Marathon Oil comprises approximately 0.7% of Oak Thistle LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091,570 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,134.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,457,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $130,763,000 after buying an additional 5,015,428 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,661,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $231,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291,349 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,679,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $112,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $1,288,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 221,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,705,943.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $1,288,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 221,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,705,943.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 34,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $899,485.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 167,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,335,754.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 454,226 shares of company stock valued at $12,277,084. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marathon Oil Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of MRO stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.43. 1,958,880 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,969,830. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.63. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $33.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.33.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 12.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on MRO shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRO

About Marathon Oil

(Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.