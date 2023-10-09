Oak Thistle LLC Acquires Shares of 14,801 Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,000. Eastman Chemical comprises approximately 0.7% of Oak Thistle LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 16.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,546,000 after acquiring an additional 28,338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

EMN stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.91. The stock had a trading volume of 28,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,203. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.90. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $70.09 and a 52-week high of $92.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.51.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on EMN shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $99.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Profile

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.