Oak Thistle LLC Takes $1.15 Million Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,000. Tenet Healthcare makes up about 0.6% of Oak Thistle LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 434.4% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 236.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THC traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,451. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.82 and its 200-day moving average is $71.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52-week low of $36.69 and a 52-week high of $85.40.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on THC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $81.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.18.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

