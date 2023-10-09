17,791 Shares in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Acquired by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,000. Elastic accounts for 0.6% of Oak Thistle LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESTC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Elastic by 418.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Elastic during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Elastic by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Elastic by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 2,063.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ESTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Elastic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Elastic from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Elastic from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.35.

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total transaction of $1,867,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,433.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Elastic news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total transaction of $1,867,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,433.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 14,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,118,884.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,746,281.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 97,470 shares of company stock valued at $7,308,840. 18.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ESTC stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.57. 68,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,188,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.46. Elastic has a 12 month low of $46.18 and a 12 month high of $82.84.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.06. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 38.73% and a negative net margin of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $293.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.65 million. Analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

