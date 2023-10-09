Oak Thistle LLC Acquires New Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,000. Valmont Industries makes up about 0.6% of Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VMI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,092,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $668,237,000 after purchasing an additional 42,982 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,067,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $555,409,000 after buying an additional 71,967 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 639,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,195,000 after buying an additional 106,268 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 628,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,119,000 after acquiring an additional 11,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 620,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,958,000 after acquiring an additional 21,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VMI shares. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Valmont Industries from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Valmont Industries Price Performance

Shares of VMI stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $236.74. 1,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,348. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $228.13 and a twelve month high of $353.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.26. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.63%.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.