Oak Thistle LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Oak Thistle LLC increased its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 327.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,892 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,704 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Masco in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Masco by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Masco by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Masco from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Masco from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Masco in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.46.

Masco Stock Performance

MAS traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.35. The company had a trading volume of 73,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,373. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.72. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $42.33 and a 12-month high of $63.85. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.24.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 403.37% and a net margin of 9.73%. Masco’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 188,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total value of $11,239,150.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,972,229.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 188,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total transaction of $11,239,150.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,972,229.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Renee Straber sold 41,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $2,518,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,854.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.