Oak Thistle LLC Invests $937,000 in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 26,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $937,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1,071.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 194.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 63.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Price Performance

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $30.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,016. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.71. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $29.87 and a twelve month high of $44.78.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 215.39%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NSA shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.78.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,117 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 72.8 million rentable square feet.

