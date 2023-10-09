Ballentine Partners LLC Lowers Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Ballentine Partners LLC reduced its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,829 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $8,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 451.9% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $1,044,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,275,544. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $1,044,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,275,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total value of $665,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,097,056.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,565 shares of company stock worth $11,547,190. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $260.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $250.11 and a 200 day moving average of $228.06.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. Tesla’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, September 18th. DZ Bank downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.57.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

