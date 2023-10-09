Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Purchased by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 65.2% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 105.8% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $793,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,935,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $793,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,760 shares in the company, valued at $3,935,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 8,189 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $1,193,956.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,633 shares in the company, valued at $4,174,691.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,188 shares of company stock worth $3,890,973. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on MPC shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $177.00 to $171.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.85.

Read Our Latest Report on MPC

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $143.18 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.84. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $101.64 and a 1-year high of $159.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.58.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.60 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 36.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 23.06 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.89%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.