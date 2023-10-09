Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Boyd Gaming from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Shares of BYD stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.93. 36,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,372. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Boyd Gaming has a 52-week low of $48.86 and a 52-week high of $73.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.76.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 41.56%. The business had revenue of $916.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Boyd Gaming’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is presently 9.26%.

In other Boyd Gaming news, insider William S. Boyd sold 40,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total value of $2,634,764.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,680,003 shares in the company, valued at $634,330,596.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Boyd Gaming news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 16,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total value of $1,146,623.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,000.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William S. Boyd sold 40,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total transaction of $2,634,764.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,680,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,330,596.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,681 shares of company stock worth $11,379,921 in the last 90 days. 29.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 237.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 130.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 73.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 460.8% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

