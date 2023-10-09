CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CACI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CACI International from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of CACI International from $360.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of CACI International from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CACI International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $405.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on CACI International from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $374.09.

Shares of CACI traded up $9.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $324.43. The stock had a trading volume of 12,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,478. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $327.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.55. CACI International has a fifty-two week low of $245.32 and a fifty-two week high of $359.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The information technology services provider reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CACI International will post 19.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.82, for a total transaction of $39,977.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,280.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of CACI International by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,762 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in CACI International by 47.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in CACI International by 43.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of CACI International by 435.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

