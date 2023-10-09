CAE (NYSE:CAE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CAE (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

CAE has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of CAE from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of CAE from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of CAE from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Shares of NYSE CAE traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.90. The company had a trading volume of 5,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.03. CAE has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $25.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.55 and its 200-day moving average is $22.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.67.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $785.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.40 million. CAE had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 6.60%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CAE will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of CAE by 22.7% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 324,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,276,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in CAE by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 21,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC increased its position in CAE by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 158,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after buying an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 83.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,896 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 24,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of CAE in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,059,000. Institutional investors own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

