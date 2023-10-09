PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) PT Lowered to $170.00

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $196.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PEP. Barclays reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $198.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.77.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $160.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $177.73. PepsiCo has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of PepsiCo

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Avion Wealth raised its position in PepsiCo by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

