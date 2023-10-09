Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Increased to $620.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $571.00 to $620.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the retailer’s stock.

COST has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $586.25.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of COST stock opened at $554.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $554.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $528.35. The firm has a market cap of $245.61 billion, a PE ratio of 39.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.77. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $447.90 and a 1-year high of $576.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 15.69 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.81%.

Institutional Trading of Costco Wholesale

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,108,655 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,287,718,000 after buying an additional 333,308 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,941,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,174 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,430,277 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,525,419,000 after purchasing an additional 219,892 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,376,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,851,678 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,150,426,000 after purchasing an additional 256,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

