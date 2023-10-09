Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 9,939 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 232,248 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 9,939 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $47,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 666,846 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $137,241,000 after acquiring an additional 211,611 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 23.8% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 779 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 33.1% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,555 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.8% during the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 34,582 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,076,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at $22,144,399.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at $9,355,628.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $282.00 price objective on Union Pacific and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.97.

View Our Latest Report on UNP

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.9 %

UNP stock opened at $202.46 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $217.80 and a 200-day moving average of $207.35. The company has a market cap of $123.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $240.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.45%.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.