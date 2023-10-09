Arlington Partners LLC Sells 228 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Arlington Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 7.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,366,000 after acquiring an additional 48,605 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 259.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 12,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the first quarter worth $766,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $114.71 on Monday. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.27 and a 52-week high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.45.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. Analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total transaction of $240,851.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,126.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total transaction of $240,851.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,045 shares in the company, valued at $2,992,126.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $4,721,578.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,062,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GPN. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Global Payments from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.32.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

