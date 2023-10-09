Arlington Partners LLC Sells 247 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Arlington Partners LLC reduced its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 609 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in American Express by 127.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 135,098 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $23,534,000 after purchasing an additional 75,821 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in American Express by 5.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 123,390 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $21,494,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 5.5% during the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in American Express by 2.1% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 19,293 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,330 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $149.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.19. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $182.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Express will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.42%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. 58.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. 51job reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.44.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

