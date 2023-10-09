Arlington Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 886 Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,026,815,000 after acquiring an additional 547,260 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,649,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,533,627,000 after purchasing an additional 912,138 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,772,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,287,188,000 after purchasing an additional 527,261 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,789,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $987,630,000 after buying an additional 303,965 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,542,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $398,023,000 after buying an additional 485,903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATO. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Atmos Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Atmos Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $132.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.25.

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $1,468,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 212,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,952,711.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

ATO opened at $108.55 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.15 and a 200 day moving average of $115.54. The stock has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $97.71 and a 52-week high of $125.28.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $662.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.54 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 19.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

