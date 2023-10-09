Cypress Capital Group Grows Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 95.5% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 108.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 392.2% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OTIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.75.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $79.54 on Monday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $62.49 and a 1-year high of $91.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 0.98.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Otis Worldwide news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $576,666.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $362,074.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,197.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $576,666.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

