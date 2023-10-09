TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Acquired by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $960.00 to $1,013.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $820.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $930.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,001.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $920.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $926.29.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $850.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $46.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.29, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $868.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $828.42. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $499.63 and a 52 week high of $940.00.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $1.38. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 18.41% and a negative return on equity of 39.57%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Small sold 547 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $882.66, for a total transaction of $482,815.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 191,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,990,552.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $889.75, for a total value of $2,669,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,203,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $882.66, for a total value of $482,815.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 191,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,990,552.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,128 shares of company stock worth $54,882,510 over the last three months. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

