Guggenheim Cuts Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Price Target to $43.00

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Guggenheim from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Guggenheim’s target price suggests a potential downside of 11.19% from the company’s current price.

LNT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Friday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.50 price target for the company. 888 reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Monday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.72.

NASDAQ LNT traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,313. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.57. Alliant Energy has a 12 month low of $45.15 and a 12 month high of $57.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.53.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $912.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,358,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,206,000 after buying an additional 1,543,577 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,246,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,350,000 after buying an additional 1,319,551 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,692,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,496,000 after buying an additional 1,021,148 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,504,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,114,000 after buying an additional 799,601 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,505,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,351,000 after buying an additional 696,101 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

