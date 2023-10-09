Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) PT Lowered to $54.00 at Guggenheim

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Guggenheim from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Guggenheim’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.59% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Evergy from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.17.

EVRG traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $48.83. The company had a trading volume of 161,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,667. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.26. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.46. Evergy has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $65.39.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. Evergy had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evergy will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVRG. Red Tortoise LLC increased its holdings in Evergy by 793.5% in the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Evergy in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

