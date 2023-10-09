Guggenheim Trims New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Target Price to $42.00

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Guggenheim from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Guggenheim’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on NJR. Mizuho dropped their price target on New Jersey Resources from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised New Jersey Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on New Jersey Resources in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Shares of NJR stock traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $41.60. 12,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,778. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.52 and a 200 day moving average of $47.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.63. New Jersey Resources has a fifty-two week low of $38.07 and a fifty-two week high of $55.84.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.13. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $264.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in New Jersey Resources during the first quarter valued at $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in New Jersey Resources during the first quarter valued at $37,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in New Jersey Resources during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in New Jersey Resources during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in New Jersey Resources during the second quarter valued at $43,000. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 569,300 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

