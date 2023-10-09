OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Price Target Cut to $32.00

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Guggenheim from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Guggenheim’s price target points to a potential downside of 2.38% from the company’s previous close.

OGE has been the topic of a number of other reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on OGE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on OGE Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on OGE Energy in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

NYSE:OGE traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.78. The stock had a trading volume of 43,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,838. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.72. OGE Energy has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The company had revenue of $605.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.27 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 13.98%. OGE Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that OGE Energy will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 98,211.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,361,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,150,000 after acquiring an additional 7,354,080 shares in the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 31.1% in the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 6,610,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,512 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 24.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,013,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,363 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in OGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $31,302,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in OGE Energy in the first quarter worth $28,608,000. 66.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

