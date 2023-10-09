CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) PT Lowered to $54.00 at Guggenheim

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Guggenheim’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CMS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CMS Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.45.

Shares of NYSE CMS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.05. 98,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,034,803. The company has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38. CMS Energy has a one year low of $49.87 and a one year high of $65.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.95.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.07%. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CMS Energy will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total transaction of $93,802.09. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,475,516.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total transaction of $93,802.09. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,475,516.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $131,460.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,830.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 10,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 147.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 850,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,947,000 after acquiring an additional 506,745 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $2,550,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 97,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 40,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the second quarter valued at about $2,556,000. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

