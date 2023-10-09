Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BDN. TheStreet cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.15.

BDN opened at $3.97 on Thursday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $7.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.72 and a 200 day moving average of $4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $683.24 million, a P/E ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.11%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 428.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,249,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 59,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 12.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 95,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 10,659 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 27.6% during the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 55,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 162 properties and 22.8 million square feet as of June 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

