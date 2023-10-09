Alera Investment Advisors LLC Sells 175 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VHT. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Values Added Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $493,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,186.5% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

VHT opened at $236.57 on Monday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $220.50 and a twelve month high of $259.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $242.49 and a 200-day moving average of $242.73. The stock has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.